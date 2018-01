Click on the video above for the latest weather forecast.

Watch for icy spots as temperatures fall into the middle teens through early morning. Any untreated surface may be icy.

Snow is expected to be light through the rest of the night. Total snowfall will range from around a half inch to an inch or two.

Colder air will build in through the week and into the weekend with several rounds of snow on the way. The cold air is here to stay as we move into February.

See the detailed 7-Day forecast here