West Branch girls remain Number One ranked team in the state

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley has two girls high school basketball teams ranked in the state Top Ten this week. Canfield, West Branch, Howland, South Range, and Jackson Milton are all getting statewide attention in the 4th poll released this season by the state.

DIVISION I

1. Newark (17) 17-0 187

2. W. Chester Lakota W. (1) 17-1 151

3. Pickerington Cent. (1) 18-1 143

4. Dublin Coffman 17-1 128

5. Canton McKinley 16-1 108

6. Solon 15-2 93

7. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 14-3 53

8. Dresden Tri-Valley 13-2 42

9. Stow-Munroe Falls 15-2 35

10. Wadsworth 16-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. CANFIELD 14. Mason 12.

DIVISION II

1. WEST BRANCH (14) 15-0 176

2. Gates Mills Gilmour (3) 14-2 144

3. Germantown Valley View 17-1 127

4. Bellevue 16-1 116

5. Zanesville Maysville (1) 13-1 89

6. Tipp City Tippecanoe 16-2 85

7. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 16-2 59

8. Trotwood-Madison 13-2 56

9. Tol. Rogers 13-3 41

10. McArthur Vinton County 15-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Washington C.H. 25. HOWLAND 20. Vincent Warren 12.

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (7) 17-1 160

2. Cols. Africentric (9) 16-1 158

3. Cin. Summit Country Day 14-0 98

4. Kirtland 18-0 84

5. Doylestown Chippewa 17-0 74

(tie) Waynesville (1) 17-0 74

7. Archbold 14-1 64

8. Findlay Liberty-Benton 15-1 60

9. Ottawa-Glandorf 14-2 44

10. Minford 15-2 26

(tie) Proctorville Fairland 16-2 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Loudonville 20. Garrettsville Garfield 19. SOUTH RANGE 18. Berlin Hiland (1) 18. Cardington-Lincoln 17. Elyria Cath. 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Waterford (9) 13-1 162

2. Ottoville (4) 16-1 145

3. JACKSON MILTON (3) 15-0 114

4. Fairfield Christian 15-2 105

5. Sugar Grove Berne Union 15-1 96

6. Minster 14-3 90

7. Portsmouth Notre Dame 17-0 86

8. Ft. Recovery 12-2 61

9. Cornerstone Christian (2) 13-4 27

10. Steubenville Cath. Cent. 13-3 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 20.