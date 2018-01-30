Boardman man going to jail after chasing daughter with clown mask

Vernon Barrett Jr. was found guilty of inducing panic

By Published: Updated:
Vernon Barrett, charged with child endangering and inducing panic in Boardman
BOARDMAN: Arrested Sept. 16 - Vernon Barrett, Jr., charged with child endangerment and inducing panic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man who chased his daughter while wearing a clown mask will spend four days in jail.

According to court records, Vernon Barrett Jr. was found guilty on Tuesday of inducing panic. An endangering children charge against him was dropped.

Barrett told police that the mask was his idea of a prank, but police said that prank went wrong when gunshots were fired at him.

Police were called last September after a woman reported that a young child was being chased by a masked man. The girl ran into an apartment, asking the family who lived there if she could stay because a clown was chasing her.

Dion Santiago, a member of the family, told police that he looked out the window and saw Barrett, still wearing the mask and standing outside of the building.

Santiago then fired the gun toward Barrett to scare him off, according to police. He told police that he was nervous when he saw a man wearing a clown mask due to media coverage of people dressed as clowns chasing people.

Barrett said he was trying to scare his daughter into behaving.

Santiago, who police said had a few beers before the incident, was found guilty of disorderly conduct.

As part of Barrett’s sentence, he will be on probation for 12 months after his release from jail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s