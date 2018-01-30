Boardman man going to jail after chasing daughter with clown mask

Related Coverage Boardman man wears clown mask to scare daughter, gunshot is fired

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man who chased his daughter while wearing a clown mask will spend four days in jail.

According to court records, Vernon Barrett Jr. was found guilty on Tuesday of inducing panic. An endangering children charge against him was dropped.

Barrett told police that the mask was his idea of a prank, but police said that prank went wrong when gunshots were fired at him.

Police were called last September after a woman reported that a young child was being chased by a masked man. The girl ran into an apartment, asking the family who lived there if she could stay because a clown was chasing her.

Dion Santiago, a member of the family, told police that he looked out the window and saw Barrett, still wearing the mask and standing outside of the building.

Santiago then fired the gun toward Barrett to scare him off, according to police. He told police that he was nervous when he saw a man wearing a clown mask due to media coverage of people dressed as clowns chasing people.

Barrett said he was trying to scare his daughter into behaving.

Santiago, who police said had a few beers before the incident, was found guilty of disorderly conduct.

As part of Barrett’s sentence, he will be on probation for 12 months after his release from jail.