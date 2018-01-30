Dale Patrick McGonagle Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Dale Patrick McGonagle, Sr., 76, of Greenville (West Salem Townshipp.), Pennsylvania, passed away at 3:17 p.m. on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at his residence.

He was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania on September 26, 1941 to the late, Charles Edward and Esther Mae (Gosnell) McGonagle.

Dale was a member of the Italian Home Club and Fraternal Order of Eagles, both of Greenville and the Jamestown Fireman’s Club. He was a former member of the Loyal Order of the Moose.

Dale was a 1959 graduate of Greenville High School’s first graduating class and attended Youngstown State University for accounting.

He spent many years working at Greenville Steel Car and as a coil winder at Westinghouse. Dale spent some time working at Fry’s TV & Appliance and was also a proficient electrician.

He enjoyed the outdoors, which included fishing at Porter Bridge and Pymatuning and small game hunting. Dale was an avid bowler at Celebrity Bowl in Greenville and participated in leagues for many years. He loved riding motorcycles his whole life, not limited to joining the Moose Riders on occasion. In his younger years, Dale enjoyed horseback riding and dancing.

He is survived by four children, Dalynn McGonagle of Greenville, Dale Patrick McGonagle, Jr. of Tampa, Florida, Mary Beth Smith and her husband, Jacob, of Greenville and Charles McGonagle and his wife, Jamie, of Greenville; one brother, Daniel Jones and his wife, Cindy, of Fredonia; two sisters, Darlinda McDonald and her husband, Kevin, of Sharon and Deanna Peters of Fredonia; stepfather, Robert K. Jones of Section, Alabama; six grandchildren, Kristin McCoy, Tyler Smith (currently at Fort Sill, Oklahoma), Erika Smith, Nathaniel Smith, Ayden McGonagle and Ilana McGonagle, all of Greenville; four great-granddaughters, Alyson Becker of Jamestown, Alina, Brooke and Jayla McCoy, all of Greenville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert K. Jones.

Dale was a very selfless and generous person helping anyone in need. He showed his love for others, not through his words, but through his deeds. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.

Cremation will follow the visitation.

