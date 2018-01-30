Doris Marie Hogue Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Doris Marie Hogue, 85, of Old State Road, New Castle, died Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born March 18, 1932 in Ellwood City, the daughter of the late Albert and Bertha (Hogue) Cross.

She was married to the late Thomas G. Hogue who died September 3, 2010.

Mrs. Hogue was a custodian retiring after 25 years at the Third United Presbyterian Church, Northminster Presbyterian Church and Clen-Moore Presbyterian Church.

She was a member of Assemblies of God Tabernacle and was the church pianist for 35 years.

She enjoyed going to church and the Lawrence County Fair and loved spending time with her family, especially family picnics.

She is survived by two children, Randy G. Hogue and wife, Angela of New Castle and Debra M. Honaker of New Castle; two brothers, Wayne Cross of New Castle and Richard Frazier of Gilbert, Arizona; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Thursday, February 1, 2018 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Rev. Carl Moore of Keys to the Kingdom Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

