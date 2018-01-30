‘Faces of Herion’ teaches profound impact of epidemic to Howland students

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland schools is hosting another ‘Faces of Heroin’ symposium at the high school.

Students in grades 9 through 12 will have the opportunity Tuesday to hear from those who are recovering from addiction and stories from families who have lost a loved one to the epidemic.

The presentation connects the heroin epidemic and its impact on the school and local community.

The program begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Howland High School gym. Several speakers are scheduled to address students and organizations will be on hand to offer guidance and information on addiction resources in the Valley.