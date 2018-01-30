Factory/labor job fair promises pay rates from $11.50 to $17 per hour

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A factory labor job fair is scheduled for Tuesday that covers several industries with pay from $11.50 to $17 per hour.

The event is being held at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 5555 Centre Dr., Austintown (Route 46 and I-80).

Staff Right Services is hosting the job fair to hire labor positions for clients in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Positions include laborers, stockroom, assemblers and inspectors.

Skilled positions are also available and include industrial electricians, millwrights, CDL class drivers with local hauling.

Applicants need to bring two forms of identification and be able to pass a background check and drug screen.

For more information, call (330) 726-6754.