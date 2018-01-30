Game of the Week interview: East Head Coach Dennis Simmons

Following a 75-71 win over Struthers, East Head Coach Dennis Simmons joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – East snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 75-71 win over Struthers Tuesday night in All-American Conference boys basketball action.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN Game of the Week.

Following the game, Golden Bears Head Coach Dennis Simmons joined Chad Krispinsky courtside to offer his thoughts. Watch the video above for that interview.

Kemon’Dre Muhammad led the Golden Bears with 19 points and six rebounds. De’Jon Rogers added 16 points, while Timothy Williams tallied 15 in the victory.

Player of the Game: Kemon’Dre Muhammad

With the win, East improves to 5-9 on the season.

The Golden Bears host Lakeside on Friday.

