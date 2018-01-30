Girard students raise over $5K while jumping rope

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at St. Rose School in Girard raised money for people in need Tuesday, all while having a whole lot of fun.

Tuesday was the annual Jump Rope for Heart event.

Kids danced, jumped rope and made crafts. They also raised money for the American Heart Association as part of their monthly service project.

The kids looked like they were just playing around, but there was some serious learning going on, too

“It is fun, but it also teaches them how to keep their heart healthy by eating correctly, drinking lots of water and getting 60 minutes of exercise, and we do it so we help other people with heart disease,” said gym teacher Renee Macali.

The students raised more than $5,000 for the American Heart Association.