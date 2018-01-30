Helen Zofko Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Helen Zofko, 98, passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

She was born April 18, 1919 in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Mary Balaska.

She lived in Warren before moving to Youngstown in 2014.

Helen was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Warren, Church Council, Altar Guild and the Ruth Circle.

She was also a member of the TNT Women’s Committee, Trumbull County Historical Association, Stuliff Museum, American Slovak Cultural Association, Warren City Federation of Women’s Club, Monday Afternoon Club and Red Cross as a Gray Lady at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. She volunteered for Warren City Schools Reading Program and was a guide for the Packard Car Museum and an honoree member of the Beth Israel Temple Center.

She enjoyed golfing, bowling and socializing.

She is survived by her two children, Marylin Conti of Boardman and John A. (Dianna) Zofko, Jr. of Clio, Michigan; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Andrew Zofko Sr., whom she married April 6, 1940 and passed away June 13, 1982; a son-in-law, John Conti; four brothers, John, Albert, Robert and Kent Balaska.

Family and friends may call Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2860 E Market Street Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at the Church with Pastor William A Leitch officiating.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Helen’s name to the Trumbull County Historical Society 303 Monroe Street. NW, Warren, Ohio 44483.

