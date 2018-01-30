Hvisdak scores 30 as Lowellville boys earn 13th win

Matt Hvisdak scored a game-high 30 points in a big win for the Rockets Tuesday over Jackson-Milton

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Lowellville boys basketball team routed Jackson-Milton, 87-42 Tuesday in MVAC action at Jackson-Milton High School.

Matt Hvisdak scored a game-high 30 points for the Rockets. Alex Mamula-Zarlingo and Jake Rotz chipped in 12 points apiece, while Nate Solak finished with 7 points.

The Rockets jumped out to an early lead in the first half and led 44-21 at halftime. Jackson-Milton (1-15) was paced by Guy Costello with a team-high 16 points.

With the win, Lowellville improves to 13-2 on the season. Up next, the Rockets travel to Springfield Friday.

