James Edward Griffin Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – James Edward Griffin, 60, passed away on Tuesday, January 30th, 2018. He died unexpectedly from a heart attack, after a long battle with an autoimmune disorder.

Jim was born in Warren, Ohio on December 14, 1957.

He grew up in Howland and graduated from Howland High School in 1976. He received his bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University and his Master of Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

Jim joined his father at Vanex Tube Corp in 1987, working as an accountant.

Jim enjoyed volunteering in the Howland Athletic Club for over 20 years, coaching his children and serving as vice-president and president.

He was a lifelong Cleveland Browns and Rolling Stones fan, throwing legendary tailgate parties and seeing the Stones in concert well over 40 times.

He also loved golfing and playing cards with his buddies.

Jim will be missed by so many who were touched by his humor, kindness and generosity of spirit.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Betty Griffin; their four children, Julie (Bryan), Scott (Kaela), Daniel and Michelle; his father and mother, Russell and June (Dager) Griffin; his brother, Dennis Griffin (Susie Rae) and his sister, Susan Griffin.

Calling hours will be Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH.

A service will follow at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Dennis Griffin.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim’s name to the Howland Police Department F.O.P. Lodge 163 and the Howland Fire Department 169 Niles Cortland Road Warren, Ohio 44484.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Griffin family.

