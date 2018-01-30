Janice McGarr Bland Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Janice McGarr Bland was born May 4, 1931 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of William and Bertha McGarr.

She died peacefully with her daughters by her side on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in June, 1949 and from Kent State University in 1953. She received her bachelor’s degree in teaching of the deaf with a minor in elementary education. At Kent State University, she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and was an officer for numerous campus organizations. This lead to her being listed in Who’s Who National College Book of 1952. As a senior at KSU, she was named one of six “Distinguished Students” for her accomplishments which included InterVarsity Christian Fellowship, vice president of student council and leadership positions in many other groups. She was also on the court of Miss Kent State.

Following graduation, she taught the deaf in Cleveland and through Warren City Schools.

Mrs. Bland was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Warren and served on numerous committees over the years. She especially enjoyed visiting parishioners who were facing difficulties.

She was a member of the Trumbull County Historical Society and Canal Society of Ohio. Most of her adult life, she belonged to the Monday Afternoon Club, a study group, where she served as president and held other offices. She also delivered Mobile Meals for several years. Janice was a former member of the American Association of University Women, Pan Hellenic and served on numerous Warren City School Committees.

When her husband, Ray, died suddenly in 2007, Mrs. Bland became co-chairperson of the committee to bring the Ohio Canal Society to Warren for a weekend. She also assumed leadership and fulfilled Ray’s dream to place a historical marker on Courthouse Square in Warren to inform people about the Pennsylvania and Ohio Canal, which was conceived here and passed through Warren. She and Ray were interested in the rich history of this area and worked to help keep it alive for future generations.

Mrs. Bland was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Bland; her parents, William and Bertha McGarr; her sister, Erma Jean Sheets and her infant daughter, Carolyn Sue Bland.

Survivors include her two daughters, Joyce (Rick) Brothers of Warren and Karen (Terry) Peterson of Bay Village, Ohio; two grandchildren, Julie Brothers of New York, New York and Kevin Brothers of Lakewood, Ohio.

Family will receive friends and family on Friday, February 2, 2018 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at McFarland & Son Funeral Home, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio and Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 309 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio with a service following with Pastor Yesudas Devadan at 11:00 a.m.

Family is requesting contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 309 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio in lieu of flowers.

Please visit www.mcfarlandcares.com to view the obituary, light a candle or post condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 1 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.