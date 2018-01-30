Local guidance counselors train on helping students through trauma

Counselors met with experts from Alta Behavioral Services for a seminar on helping students cope with stress and trauma

Tuesday morning, guidance counselors met with experts from Alta Behavioral Services for a seminar on helping students cope with stress and trauma in their lives.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Children face a lot of issues in the home, in the classroom and everywhere in between.

Organizers say the key is being able to recognize a child having trouble and then knowing how to help them through it.

“We believe in preventative medicine, and what we’re trying to do is educate our staff on what signs to look for, and then if a student is identified, what we do,” said Jarad Cardillo, director of instruction.

The district’s guidance staff has worked with Alta and Meridian Health Care over the last several years. They’ve also worked with the Mahoning County Juvenile Court on detecting what experts call “the early warning signs” of children having problems.

