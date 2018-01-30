Looking to rebound, Jackson-Milton faces Reserve this Thursday

The Blue Jays are ranked #3 in the latest AP poll.

Game of the Week: Jackson-Milton Blue Jays vs. Western Reserve Blue Devils

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week
Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV & on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app
#3 Jackson-Milton (15-1) at Western Reserve (14-5)

Last Three Meetings
Jan. 4, 2018 – Jackson-Milton, 58-52 (OT)
Jan. 19, 2017 – Jackson-Milton, 72-22
Dec. 8, 2016 – Jackson-Milton, 47-28

Last Meeting
The Blue Jays needed an extra session to top Western Reserve, 58-52. Michaelina Terranova led Jackson-Milton by scoring 23 points, tallying 8 boards and 8 steals while sinking a trio of three-point baskets and making all 6 of her free throw attempts. For Reserve, Laura Sigworth posted a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds).

Team Profiles
Jackson-Milton
Scoring Offense: 57.6
Scoring Defense: 30.9
…The Blue Jays were standing tall with a perfect 15-0 record until Monday night when they dropped a 37-32 decision at McDonald. Their 24-game regular season winning streak was snapped. Jackson-Milton has only allowed a single team to score 45 points or more against them (52 by Western Reserve). In Thursday’s contest against Mineral Ridge, the Blue Jays failed to make a three-point basket (0-8) for the first time this season. Jackson-Milton still won the contest, 49-34. Senior Michaelina Terranova has scored in double-figures in each game this year and in 28 of her last 31 games played. Michaelina’s classmate, Emily Williams, scored a season-high 24 against Lowellville on January 22.

Western Reserve
Scoring Offense: 58.9
Scoring Defense: 43.9
…Western Reserve is 9-1 in games were they score 60 points or more. On Monday, Alexis Hughes posted a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds) as Reserve defeated Lowellville – 62-35. Hughes has scored an average of 16.5 points over her last 12 games. On January 11, Alexis came away with 21 points and 17 rebounds in the Blue Devils’ 60-39 win over Mineral Ridge. Laura Sigworth has been up to the challenge also as she’s averaged 12.6 points over her last 9 games. The Blue Devils’ last win over Jackson-Milton came in the Division IV Mineral Ridge District Final – 39-38.

Post-Season Draw
This Sunday, the Division IV Mineral Ridge District draw will take place as the following thirteen schools will be represented: Heartland Christian, Jackson-Milton, Leetonia, Liberty, Lisbon, Lordstown, Lowellville, McDonald, Sebring, Southern, Valley Christian, Wellsville and Western Reserve. The Sectional semifinal round will begin on February 21. In the previous four years of the Mineral Ridge District, Jackson-Milton (2016, 17) and Western Reserve (2014, 15) have won the championship.
Upcoming Schedule
Jackson-Milton
Feb. 3 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Feb. 6 – at Mogadore
Feb. 8 – at Columbiana

Western Reserve
Feb. 5 – United
Feb. 8 – Crestview

