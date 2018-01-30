Mahoning and Shenango valleys may become the next Silicon Valley

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Could the Mahoning and Shenango valleys become the new Silicon Valley when it comes to business and innovation? Some small business experts think so.

The E-Center at Lindenpoint in Hermitage is a small business incubator that helps new businesses through the beginning stages.

Over the past several years, record numbers of businesses are forming in the area and putting people back to work.

“People have a very entrepreneurial mindset. People have always been very entrepreneurial here, so now they are realizing we can do that again,” said Ketaki Desai, with E-Center at Lindenpointe. “I think that is truly why we have the potential to be the next innovation hub.”

