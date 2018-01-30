Mahoning and Shenango valleys may become the next Silicon Valley

Business experts think the area could be the next tech hub

By Published: Updated:
The E-Center at Lindenpoint in Hermitage is a small business incubator that helps new businesses through the beginning stages.

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Could the Mahoning and Shenango valleys become the new Silicon Valley when it comes to business and innovation? Some small business experts think so.

The E-Center at Lindenpoint in Hermitage is a small business incubator that helps new businesses through the beginning stages.

Over the past several years, record numbers of businesses are forming in the area and putting people back to work.

“People have a very entrepreneurial mindset. People have always been very entrepreneurial here, so now they are realizing we can do that again,” said Ketaki Desai, with E-Center at Lindenpointe. “I think that is truly why we have the potential to be the next innovation hub.”

Tonight on WKBN 27 First News at 6, First News weekend anchor Abbie Schrader talks to a successful small business owner and learns why millennials are vital to the startup industry.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s