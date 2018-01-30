Margaret Drennen Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Margaret Rose Drennen, 78, of Sebring passed away at Alliance Community Care Center on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

Margaret was born in Halifax, Virginia on January 27, 1940 the daughter of the late Earl Rice and Mary (Dunaway) Stephenson.

She attended Sebring Local Schools and enjoyed spending time with her family, caring for others, cooking and taking vacations.

She is survived by her children, Cathy McCullough of Alliance, Charles (Yvonne) Drennen of Dundee, Ohio, Jeffrey (Stacey) Drennen of Coshocton, Ohio, Wayne (Cheryl) Drennen of Beloit and Marla Drennen of Sebring. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and three sisters, Beatrice Hanning, Doris Johnson and Jean Householder.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband in 2008; sisters, Evelyn Debolt, Morlean Harvey, Eileen Dudek and Francis Rice and brothers, Earl Rice, Edward Rice and Sidney “Pete” Rice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Alliance Community Hospital and Community Care for the care and support they provided during this time.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 5, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home with Mary Ann Price officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral the hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Margaret’s honor to Alliance Hospice, 2461 West State Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

Friends and family may sign the guest book and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.