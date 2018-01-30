Pa. and Ohio in top 20 of most deficient bridges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 50,000 bridges in the United States are falling apart.

According to the latest report by the American Road and Transportation Builder’s Association, Pennsylvania is number two on the list and Ohio comes in 12th as having the most deficient bridges in the United States. Iowa has the worst and is ranked number one.

In Pennsylvania, the worst bridges are in Philadelphia. In Ohio, the closest deficient bridges in the report are in Cuyahoga and Stark counties on I-77, I-271 and I-75. The oldest and most traveled deficient bridge in Ohio is in Hamilton County and was built in 1931. The oldest on Pennsylvania’s list is in Montgomery County and was built in 1952.

Experts with the industry trade group say travelers cross defective bridges 174,000,000 times every day.

The report claims so many bridges are in need of repairs that it would take 37 years to fix them all.

President Trump is expected to address the country’s infrastructure during his State of the Union address Tuesday.