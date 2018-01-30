Pa. board OKs semiautomatic shotguns for hunting big game

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hunters across Pennsylvania may soon get permission to use semiautomatic shotguns in deer, bear and elk seasons.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a regulatory change that would allow semiautomatic centerfire shotguns that propel single-projectile ammunition, or slugs.

For elk, the shotgun would need to be 12-gauge or larger.

Currently, semiautomatic shotguns are allowed only for deer and bear seasons within special regulations areas near Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

The proposal will be given final consideration at the board’s next quarterly meeting.

