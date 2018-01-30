Pa. board OKs semiautomatic shotguns for hunting big game

Currently, semiautomatic shotguns are allowed only for deer and bear seasons within special regulations areas near Pittsburgh and Philadelphia

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
deer hunting generic
Credit: WHTM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hunters across Pennsylvania may soon get permission to use semiautomatic shotguns in deer, bear and elk seasons.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a regulatory change that would allow semiautomatic centerfire shotguns that propel single-projectile ammunition, or slugs.

For elk, the shotgun would need to be 12-gauge or larger.

Currently, semiautomatic shotguns are allowed only for deer and bear seasons within special regulations areas near Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

The proposal will be given final consideration at the board’s next quarterly meeting.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s