Player of the Game: East’s Kemon’Dre Muhammad

Kemon'Dre Muhammad tallied 19 points with six rebounds, helping the Golden Bears snap an 8-game losing streak

By Published: Updated:
East Junior standout Kemon'Dre Muhammad was named Player of the Game for his play in the Golden Bears' 75-71 win over Struthers Tuesday night.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – East junior standout Kemon’Dre Muhammad was named Player of the Game for his play in the Golden Bears’ 75-71 win over Struthers Tuesday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on WKBN.com and MyYTV on January 30.

Muhammad tallied 19 points with six rebounds, helping the Golden Bears snap an eight-game losing streak.

Game of the Week interview: East Head Coach Dennis Simmons

With the win, East improves to 5-9 overall on the campaign.

The Player of the Game award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s