Player of the Game: East’s Kemon’Dre Muhammad



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – East junior standout Kemon’Dre Muhammad was named Player of the Game for his play in the Golden Bears’ 75-71 win over Struthers Tuesday night.

The contest was broadcast as the High School Basketball Game of the Week on WKBN.com and MyYTV on January 30.

Muhammad tallied 19 points with six rebounds, helping the Golden Bears snap an eight-game losing streak.

With the win, East improves to 5-9 overall on the campaign.

