Police investigate death of New Castle woman found in Sharon

The Mercer County Coroner is helping with the investigation

By Published: Updated:
City of Sharon Police generic new

SHARON, Pa., (WKBN) – Sharon police are investigating the death of a New Castle woman found inside a car Monday night as a homicide.

According to Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile, 30-year-old Sierra Madison was found unresponsive about 10:40 p.m. inside a car behind a business on Stambaugh Avenue.

Police didn’t say how the woman died but said they are treating the case as a homicide.

No further details were released Tuesday morning.

The Mercer County Coroner is helping with the investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s