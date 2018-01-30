Police investigate death of New Castle woman found in Sharon

SHARON, Pa., (WKBN) – Sharon police are investigating the death of a New Castle woman found inside a car Monday night as a homicide.

According to Sharon Police Chief Edward Stabile, 30-year-old Sierra Madison was found unresponsive about 10:40 p.m. inside a car behind a business on Stambaugh Avenue.

Police didn’t say how the woman died but said they are treating the case as a homicide.

No further details were released Tuesday morning.

The Mercer County Coroner is helping with the investigation.