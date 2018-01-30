Police release photos of men they say robbed Boardman jewelry store

The men managed to escape after hitting another vehicle in front of the Mahoning Plaza shopping center on Monday

Jared theft suspect Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have released photos of two men who they say stole jewelry from Jared’s in Boardman and then led officers on a chase.

The photos were captured by a surveillance camera inside of Jareds at the Southern Park Mall.

Officers spotted one of the men on Monday afternoon near Bears Den and S. Meridian roads, a little more than a mile from the crash.

Multiple law enforcement agencies set up a search perimeter to look for the men, but they weren’t found.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Boardman Police at 330-726-4144.

