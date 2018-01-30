Trumbull County indictments: January 30, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on January 30, 2018:

Mary C. Ellis: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Shane Edward Turner: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Daniel Joseph Blasco: Promoting prostitution

Fred Henry Wild, III: Harassment with bodily substance

Terry Allen Gray: Two counts of felonious assault

Stephen A. Adams: Possession of cocaine and falsification

Jolene Marie Helmick: Theft

Tristan Kendrick Cwynar: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Gabriel G. Lofton, II: Trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in counterfeit substances with forfeiture specifications and possession of cocaine

Trisha D. Lambert: Burglary

Michael Scott Williams: Aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Gerasimos Gianoutsos: Possession of cocaine

Juan Dominique Jordan: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Walter Michael Hughes: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Trae G. Biondi: Felonious assault, resisting arrest and domestic violence

Craig R. Frank: Two counts of assault, resisting arrest and impersonating a police officer

Terry L. Tobin: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and falsification

Dylan A.J. Hanger: Obstructing justice

Charles Lee Sonoga: Illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance into courthouse, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest

Vincent M. Marstellar: Possession of heroin and theft

Chalise M. Gibson-Canty: Robbery and receiving stolen property

Edward A. Mueller, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Deborah Ann Croff: Obstructing justice

Rashod M. Brown, Sr.: Three counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals

Timothy J. Lambert: Breaking and entering, theft and possessing criminal tools

Jumal E. Rowe: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Angelo T. Vecchio, II: Assault on a peace officer and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Jerry Wayne Boggess: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Jamal B. Coleman: Possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.