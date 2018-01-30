Trumbull County indictments: January 30, 2018

By Published:
Courtroom Generic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on January 30, 2018:

Mary C. Ellis: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility

Shane Edward Turner: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Daniel Joseph Blasco: Promoting prostitution

Fred Henry Wild, III: Harassment with bodily substance

Terry Allen Gray: Two counts of felonious assault

Stephen A. Adams: Possession of cocaine and falsification

Jolene Marie Helmick: Theft

Tristan Kendrick Cwynar: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

Gabriel G. Lofton, II: Trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in counterfeit substances with forfeiture specifications and possession of cocaine

Trisha D. Lambert: Burglary

Michael Scott Williams: Aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Gerasimos Gianoutsos: Possession of cocaine

Juan Dominique Jordan: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property

Walter Michael Hughes: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon

Trae G. Biondi: Felonious assault, resisting arrest and domestic violence

Craig R. Frank: Two counts of assault, resisting arrest and impersonating a police officer

Terry L. Tobin: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and falsification

Dylan A.J. Hanger: Obstructing justice

Charles Lee Sonoga: Illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance into courthouse, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest

Vincent M. Marstellar: Possession of heroin and theft

Chalise M. Gibson-Canty: Robbery and receiving stolen property

Edward A. Mueller, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs

Deborah Ann Croff: Obstructing justice

Rashod M. Brown, Sr.: Three counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals

Timothy J. Lambert: Breaking and entering, theft and possessing criminal tools

Jumal E. Rowe: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs

Angelo T. Vecchio, II: Assault on a peace officer and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

Jerry Wayne Boggess: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address

Jamal B. Coleman: Possession of drugs

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s