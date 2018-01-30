Trumbull County indictments: January 30, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury indicted the following cases on January 30, 2018:
Mary C. Ellis: Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of specified governmental facility
Shane Edward Turner: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Daniel Joseph Blasco: Promoting prostitution
Fred Henry Wild, III: Harassment with bodily substance
Terry Allen Gray: Two counts of felonious assault
Stephen A. Adams: Possession of cocaine and falsification
Jolene Marie Helmick: Theft
Tristan Kendrick Cwynar: Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
Gabriel G. Lofton, II: Trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in counterfeit substances with forfeiture specifications and possession of cocaine
Trisha D. Lambert: Burglary
Michael Scott Williams: Aggravated robbery with firearm specifications, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property
Gerasimos Gianoutsos: Possession of cocaine
Juan Dominique Jordan: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property
Walter Michael Hughes: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon
Trae G. Biondi: Felonious assault, resisting arrest and domestic violence
Craig R. Frank: Two counts of assault, resisting arrest and impersonating a police officer
Terry L. Tobin: Failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and falsification
Dylan A.J. Hanger: Obstructing justice
Charles Lee Sonoga: Illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance into courthouse, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest
Vincent M. Marstellar: Possession of heroin and theft
Chalise M. Gibson-Canty: Robbery and receiving stolen property
Edward A. Mueller, Jr.: Aggravated possession of drugs
Deborah Ann Croff: Obstructing justice
Rashod M. Brown, Sr.: Three counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals
Timothy J. Lambert: Breaking and entering, theft and possessing criminal tools
Jumal E. Rowe: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs
Angelo T. Vecchio, II: Assault on a peace officer and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer
Jerry Wayne Boggess: Failure to notify sheriff of change of address
Jamal B. Coleman: Possession of drugs
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
.