Virginia boy, 7, dies after testing positive for flu, strep throat

Kevin Baynes, Jr. died one day after being diagnosed

HURT, Va. (WFLA) – The flu has taken the life of another child. A 7-year-old Virginia boy died on Sunday — one day after he tested positive for the flu and strep throat.

Kevin Baynes, Jr. was sent home from school on Friday after he threw up and fell asleep in class, according to his father.

The boy was taken to the emergency room of a local hospital on Saturday morning. Doctors gave him a couple prescriptions after he tested positive for strep throat and the flu.

Kevin’s father said his son slept much of the day on Saturday, but could not hold down any food or water.

The next morning, his older sister tried to wake him up, but he was cold and not breathing.

Kevin’s parents called 911 and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed.

Kevin is survived by his parents and three other siblings.

