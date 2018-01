Click on the video above for the latest weather forecast.

Snow showers or flurries will end tonight as temperatures fall into the low teens. Warming up for your Wednesday. near 40 by afternoon.

Wednesday will be windy at times with gusts of 20mph to 30mph possible.

Rain or snow showers return Wednesday night and Thursday. A slushy accumulation is possible. Turning colder into Groundhog day with the risk for snow showers. Colder temperatures will stick around through the weekend.

