William “Billy” John Mitcheson Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – William “Billy” John Mitcheson, age 73, of Salem, died on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on February 16, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of William and Shirley (Belleville) Mitcheson.

Billy came to join his Threshold family June 29, 1979. He was a kind, sweet and gentle soul that enjoyed spending time with people and always had a kind word to say about others. Billy had been employed at the Threshold Workshop since 2008.

Billy loved animals, especially horses, watching westerns and cartoons.

He is survived by his girlfriend of 37 years, Anna; close friends, John, Wayne, Roger, Frank and Walter; along with other members of his Threshold family.

Billy is preceded in death by his parents, William and Shirley.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 2 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, East Palestine, with friends to be received one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

