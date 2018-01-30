Youngstown crime activity: Man accused of enjoying biscuits, potatoes without paying

Tuesday, Jan. 23

5:15 p.m. – Zedaker Street, Alan Jordan, III, 29, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found crack cocaine in Jordan’s car and discovered that he had a suspended license.

4:49 p.m. – N. Hazelwood Avenue, Martino Sewell, 21, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to police, Sewell turned over a bag of marijuana to officers. Police said it was also discovered that Sewell had seven open suspensions on his driver’s license.

1:30 p.m. – 700 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., a 73-year-old man told police that two men wearing ski masks forced their way inside his home, tied him up and hit him with an unknown object. The man was taken to the hospital for injuries. The suspects took the victim’s gun safe, all of his firearms and his pickup truck.

10:26 p.m. – 1600 block of Dogwood Lane, a woman said someone threw a rock through her apartment window while she was away.

Thursday, Jan. 25

11:05 a.m. – 100 block of W. Midlothian Blvd., a man was accused of walking into the kitchen of the Popeyes, grabbing a biscuit and mashed potatoes and then sitting down and eating in the restaurant. When police arrived, the man initially refused to leave but then complied. Police said Tuesday, he told employees that he owned the store and demanded free food. No charges were filed in either incident.

12:43 p.m. – Market Street, Ellis Wilson, 24, was charged having drug paraphernalia and drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car. Police said a search of Wilson uncovered a digital scale and bag of marijuana. Wilson was also under a child support suspension and had active warrants out of Wooster and Ashland, the report stated.

2:21 p.m. – Oak Hill Avenue, Randal Sparks, 52, and Charles Butler, 44, are facing drug charges following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers pulled Butler over for running a red light. When police searched the car, they found a crack pipe in a pocket directly in front of where Sparks was sitting, the report stated. Police also found a small bag of heroin in the car that Butler admitted was his, according to the report.

6:32 p.m. – 100 block of Hartford Ave., Isiah Brown, 26, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop and drug raid. According to a police report, officers were going to a house on Hartford Avenue to conduct a search when they saw a vehicle pull out of the driveway. They followed the driver for a couple of blocks and noted that he failed to use his turn signal at two turns, the report stated. When officers stopped the vehicle and searched Brown, who was a passenger, they say they found one bag each of crack and cocaine and a bag containing 99 Tramadol pills. Brown and two other passengers were taken back to the house on Hartford Avenue, where a search was conducted. Police say they found two digital scales inside of the house.

8 p.m. – Donald Avenue, Jay-Quan Curry, 20, was cited for drug possession and driving without a license following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found six Tramadol pills in Curry’s pocket. Police also reported finding marijuana clenched in the fist of Curry’s passenger, 23-year-old Josiah Smith. Smith was also cited for drug possession.

9:02 p.m. – 100 block of W. Midlothian Blvd., Lorice Bonner, 83, was charged with driving under the influence. According to a police report, officers were called to Popeyes after a man said Bonner hit his car in the parking lot and attempted to drive away. The caller was able to get Bonner to stop and said he was heavily intoxicated. The caller then took the keys out of the ignition and called police, according to the report. Officers said Bonner could not stand and his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred. Bonner attempted to walk toward police but slipped on the ice and hit his head. Bonner told police, “I drank a sh**load of Bailey’s,” according to a police report.

Friday, Jan. 26

8:38 p.m. – Avondale Avenue, Rodney McMeans, 23, and Robert Spragling, 27, are facing drug charges following a traffic stop. According to a police report, several bags of marijuana were seized from Spragling and McMeans. Police also found a gun in the glove compartment and an extended magazine with 30 rounds under a towel in the car, the report stated. Both Spragling and McMeans were charged with drug possession. McMeans faces an additional charge of improper handling of a firearm inside a vehicle since he was driving the car. Spragling was also found to have three active warrants out of Youngstown. Another passenger, 24-year-old Jermaine Williams, was cited for possession of marijuana.

Saturday, Jan. 27

10:39 p.m. – Lansdowne Boulevard, Lakisha Blackshear, 40, was charged with drug possession, failure to reinstate her license and having drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Blackshear had crack cocaine and a crack pipe in her pocket.

Monday, Jan. 29

2:57 p.m. – 300 block of W. Delason Ave., Candice Jackson, 26, was arrested on a warrant and charged with drug possession. According to a police report, officers encountered Jackson walking down the middle of the street in an area where sidewalks are provided and were clear. Police noted in the report that the area is known for drug and prostitution activity. Jackson was found to have a crack pipe, syringe and suspected heroin, the report stated. Police said Jackson told them that the powder was a crushed-up pill.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: