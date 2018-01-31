Boardman crime activity: Man said he stole woman’s wallet for ‘dope sick’ friend

Wednesday, Jan. 24

3:55 p.m. – 6600 block of South Ave., William Nichols, 49, of Garrettsville, charged with theft from an elderly or disabled person. A 68-year-old woman told police someone took her wallet from her purse while she was shopping at Aldi. Police said Nichols, who was identified as a suspect, admitted to stealing the wallet for his friend who he said was “dope sick” and needed money. Nichols was found guilty of a reduced theft charge and was sentenced to four days in jail, one year of probation and to make restitution to the victim.

Thursday, Jan. 25

7:57 a.m. – 800 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., Leighland Johnson, 32, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and possession of drugs. Police said they spotted a man wearing a mask covering his face at the vacuum station of a car wash. Police said the plates didn’t match the car. While an officer tried to handcuff Johnson, he ran, according to a police report. Johnson was eventually arrested and found with a bag of marijuana, police said. They said a loaded, stolen gun was in the car.

11:59 a.m. – 1100 block of Thalia Ave., Boardman Molded Products reported that email hackers stole $1.7 million from its bank account.

Friday, Jan. 26

3:35 a.m. – 7200 block of Market St., Joshua Steetle, 33, of Franklin, Pa., arrested and charged with possession of drugs, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension; Justin Steetle, 30, also of Franklin, Pa., arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons and possession of drugs, drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. A caller reported that he saw a man go into Walgreens, buy needles and then “shoot up” inside of a car. Police stopped the car and said Joshua Steetle admitted to buying over-the-counter pills but denied any drug use. Police said Justin Steetle had a bag of crack cocaine and three Suboxone strips in the vehicle. Police also reported finding a knife, loaded gun, needles, packets of suspected heroin and other drug items in the car.

3:16 p.m. – W. Midlothian Blvd. and Hillman St., Danny Williams, 23, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant, and charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine and driving under suspension during a traffic stop.

Sunday, Jan. 28

8:28 p.m. – Walker Mill Rd. and Bishop Woods Ct., Benjamin Cavicchi, 22, of Austintown, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control. Police said Cavicchi crashed into a tree and he and a passenger were trapped in the vehicle. Police said Cavicchi smelled like alcohol, admitted to drinking and believed he was “still at the Pour House.” He was taken to the hospital, where he told police he had three or four beers but didn’t know why he was driving, and that someone was supposed to take him home, according to a police report.

Monday, Jan. 29

10:33 a.m. – 7400 block of Market St., an employee at Jared Galleria of Jewelry said a man stole two diamonds — worth $25,000 — that she was showing him at the store. Investigators said the man then led officers on a chase, ending in a crash near the Mahoning Plaza in Austintown, where investigators believe two suspects got away. The employee described the thief as a thin, light-to-medium-complected black man with a thin mustache, about 6’0″ tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing black gloves, a blue puffy Ralph Lauren coat with a hood, a tan and gray Pittsburgh Pirates baseball hat, dark jeans and a thick gold chain necklace at the time. Police said another man who paid with a credit card was in the store right before the theft, but it is unknown whether he knew the suspect. A police report did not give a detailed description of that man.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

2:40 a.m. – W. Western Reserve Rd. and Market St., Daniel Dilling, 24, of New Middletown, arrested and charged with OVI and a red light violation. Police said Dilling was nodding off behind the wheel of a car stopped at the intersection. When an officer knocked on his window, he let off of the brake and lurched forward, according to a police report. The officer said he had to reach into the car and pull the emergency brake to stop it. Police said Dilling smelled like alcohol and appeared confused. He had a blood-alcohol content of .165, about double the legal limit of .08, according to the report.

3:57 p.m. – Market St. and Forest Hill Rd., Harley Tibbs, 37, of Warren, arrested on a warrant and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia; Eve Duecaster, 38, of Warren, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business; Melissa Rihel, 34, of Warren, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Duecaster walked away from the car while an officer was checking her driver’s license. She was immediately taken into custody, but then Tibbs ran away and led officers on a chase, according to a police report. Police said Duecaster admitted that she walked out of the car to create a distraction so Tibbs could get away, since he had a more substantial warrant. Police said Rihel had a pipe on her, and they found suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and other drug items in the car.

6:20 p.m. – 500 block of Pierce Dr., police responded to a tussle between two men over car keys. Police said one of the men owned the vehicle while the other was trying to repossess it. An officer told the men the repossession was a civil matter, but the reported assault would be investigated.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

