Brookfield’s Bailey Drapola nets 1,000th career point

Brookfield Junior Bailey Drapola scored her 1,000th career point in the Warriors' 83-22 win over Lakeside Wednesday night.

She finished with a game-high 26 points in the victory. Tori Sheehan added 21 points on the night.Rebecca Litz chipped in with 15 points.

Brookfield improves to 13-3 overall on the season. The Warriors return to action Saturday at Newton Falls. Kacie Mosora added 8 points.

