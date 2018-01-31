Canfield Wrestling punches ticket to team state tournament



CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in program history, Canfield Wrestling has punched its ticket to the OHSAA Division II Team State Championship.

The Cardinals won the Region 12 Regional Championship Wednesday evening at Canfield High School.

In the semifinals, Canfield topped West Branch 49-22. In the other semifinal matchup, Louisville defeated Beaver Local.

The Cardinals then rallied to knock off Louisville 33-31 in the finals, after finishing as the runner-up twice.

Canfield will now compete at the OHSAA Division II Team State Championship. The event will be held at St. John’s Arena in Columbus on Sunday, February 11.

