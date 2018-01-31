Cathie Grimes Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Cathie Grimes, 65, passed away at 3:03 p.m. on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Warren on August 22, 1952 the daughter of Joe and Harriet Ella (Damon) Yakubek.

She was a 1971 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

For eight years she worked on the assembly line at Packard Electric and was also a cashier at Walmart.

Cathie loved Sunday family dinners.

Cathie is survived by her husband, Clair A. Grimes whom she married on September 14, 1978; six children, Heather Sykes of Warren, Barbara (Lamar) Snyder of Lordstown, Ray (Sandy) Grimes of Texas, Arlene Romeo of Iowa, Dara Kovalik of Warren and Tara (Marc) Steven of California; 16 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ash J. (Dolores) Yakubek of Cortland and Greg J. (Rose) Yakubek of West Virginia and two sisters, Amy (David) Politsky of Howland and Phyllis Yakubek of Warren.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be Sunday, February 4, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles.

