Charlotte R. Schell Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Charlotte R. Schell of Sharon, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center. She was 95 years old.

She was born in Pittsburgh on June 13, 1922, a daughter of Stanley and Rachel (Lantz) Krupp.

Charlotte married William E. Schell on November 9, 1946.

Mrs. Schell had worked several places throughout her career including Gulf Research in Pittsburgh and had been secretary for an attorney as well as the Mercer County Courthouse and lastly working for the G.N.C. Health Store.

She was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Hermitage.

She enjoyed crocheting as well as painting many different images with both oils and acrylics. Charlotte also enjoyed reading and writing poetry, especially for those she knew best.

She leaves behind her daughters, Charlene Rehner and her husband, Bob of Hermitage and Annette Bean and her husband, Earl of Mustang, Oklahoma; four grandsons, Jason (Michelle) Bean, Quincy (Jennifer) Bean, Garrett Bean and Spencer (Kellsee) Bean and her four great-grandchildren, Tammera, Perri, Carson and Scott.

Mrs. Schell was preceded in death by her husband on February 1, 2004 and her sister, Rachel Bean.

In accordance with her wishes, a private burial will take place at America’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home, 555 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

In remembrance of Charlotte, contributions may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 2370 N Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

