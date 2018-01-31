Cleveland father charged in case of buried child, food stamp bribery also suspected

Christopher Rodriguez was indicted for murder

Larissa Rodriguez's 5-year-old son, Jordan
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The father of a 5-year-old boy who found buried in a backyard in Cleveland has now been charged with his murder.

On Wednesday, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said Christopher Rodriguez was indicted for murder, according to WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland. 

The boy’s mother, 34-year-old Larissa Rodriguez, was previously charged with murder, felonious assault, endangering children and offenses against a human corpse. She pleaded not guilty and her bond was set at $1 million.

Investigators also announced Larissa Rodriguez and social worker Nancy Caraballo were indicted on trafficking in food stamps.

O’Malley said Caraballo worked for Bright Beginnings, which is funded by Cuyahoga County and the state of Ohio, and bought more than $10,000 in food stamps from Rodriguez.

Caraballo was assigned to the family to make home visitations. O’Malley said she ignored her obligation to report the abuse and neglect because she was receiving the food stamps as a bribe. She paid .50 cents to the $1 for stamps that were meant to feed the children.

Larissa Rodriguez has nine children and is pregnant. A Cuyahoga County spokeswoman said child welfare caseworkers have dealt with Rodriguez since 1999. The complaints range from neglect to physical abuse.

