Crack, heroin, and marijuana seized in two Youngstown drug raids

Police seized several drugs in two separate raids in the city Tuesday

Kyronn Copeland and Shannon Kelley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police seized several drugs in two separate raids in the city Tuesday.

The first happened around 5 p.m. at a house in the 1400 block of Lansdowne Boulevard.

According to a police report, officers found crack cocaine, loose heroin, marijuana and a digital scale in various locations in the house and inside a Cadillac parked outside.

Kyronn Copeland, 26, was charged with drug possession and having drug paraphernalia.

The second raid happened about an hour later at a house in the 400 block of W. Warren Avenue.

In that raid, police seized crack cocaine, Tramadol pills, a digital scale and a security system, according to a police report.

Shannon Kelley, 38, was charged with three counts of drug possession and having drug paraphernalia.

