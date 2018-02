BOARDMAN, Ohio – On Wednesday, January 31, 2018 Dorothy A. (Grieco) Manley, age 83, passed into God’s loving and merciful embrace.

She was born on May 5, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio to Anthony and Mary (Mancini) Grieco.

Dorothy is survived by her beloved daughter; son-in-law and granddaughter.

Arrangements are being made by Cremation and Funeral Services by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Full obituary will appear soon. Please check back.