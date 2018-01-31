Harold Allen Coleman Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Harold Allen Coleman, age 77, died at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at his daughter’s home.

He was born May 31, 1940 in Barberton, Ohio, the son of the late Al and Marion (Steele) Coleman.

He was employed as a millwright at WCI Steel and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Survivors include a son, Robert (Pam) Weller of Marlton, New Jersey; two daughters, Tina (Newt) McKnight and Teresa (James) Santee, both of Salem; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents; a son, Mark Allen Coleman preceded him in death.

A private service will be held.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.