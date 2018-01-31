Hernandez lawyer writing ‘shocking’ book

Jose Baez's "Unnecessary Roughness: The Life and Death of Aaron Hernandez" is coming out Aug. 21

Lakana Published:
Defendant Aaron Hernandez listens during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former New England Patriots NFL football player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, Pool)
NEW YORK (AP) The defense attorney for the late Aaron Hernandez is writing a book about the former NFL star and promises “shocking revelations.”

Jose Baez’s “Unnecessary Roughness: The Life and Death of Aaron Hernandez” is coming out Aug. 21, Hachette Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book was written with the cooperation of Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and will include a foreword by her. According to Hachette, “Unnecessary Roughness” will be the “definitive, insider” story on Hernandez.

Hernandez, a former standout tight end for the New England Patriots, was found hanging in his cell last April 19, hours before his ex-teammates were due to visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. The 27-year-old athlete had been serving life without parole for a 2013 murder.

