Joyce Lucille List Obitaury

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio – Joyce L. List, 89, of West Farmington, Ohio was called home on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 8, 1928, to Clarence and Florence Schindler in Shanesville, Ohio.

Joyce married Max Beechy in 1948 and together they moved to Southington in 1957 with his brother, Myron to build Forest Oaks Golf Course, where they made their home until 1965 when Max was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Joyce worked at Packard Electric until retiring in 1990 and also cared for her husband until his death in July 1984.

She was never too busy for her grandchildren. They are left with lifelong memories of a wonderful gram that believed in them and was always there to listen, give advice and laugh with them. She provided her family an inspiring example of life well-seasoned with strength, humor and perseverance.

In May of 1992, Joyce and Bill List were married and enjoyed traveling, golfing and most of all family. Joyce loved being a part of the West Farmington community and was active in the West Farmington United Methodist church and the Gideon’s. She and Bill continued to enjoy playing golf, caring for their home and most importantly spending time with their family. She made many good friends in West Farmington and was especially close to Pastor Jim and Verona George.

Left to treasure our memories of her are her husband, William List; three daughters, Cathlin (Dave Kramer) St. Clair, Susan (Daniel) Tietz and Pamela (Samuel) Houser; stepson, Greg (Valerie) List; stepdaughter, Sally (Carl) Knorr; stepdaughter-in-law, Jaynie List; sister, Jean Stanley; sister-in-law, Nancy Schindler; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2018, at West Farmington United Methodist Church, 220 College Street, West Farmington, OH 44491, where Pastor Jim George will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 3 at the church prior to services.

Private interment will be in Southington Graham Cemetery, Southington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that any material contributions be made to the West Farmington United Methodist Church, in her memory.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.