Linda Ann (Facchini) Maiorana Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Linda Facchini Maiorana peacefully passed into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family and friends, Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at Cleveland Clinic after courageously fighting debilitating bronchiectasis for many years.

Linda Ann was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 7, 1961 to her loving parents, Salvatore and Maria Papaolo Facchini.

Linda grew up in a tight-knit Italian enclave on Youngstown’s lower west side. Here she made many strong friendships that have lasted a lifetime and many fond memories of all the good times spent in the neighborhood with childhood friends.

Linda married the love of her life and only sweetheart, Nicholas Maiorana, on September 13, 1986. At this point, Linda truly gained a second family in the Maioranas. Her in-laws, Gaetano and Maria and sisters-in-law, Carmel and Kathy, formed strong bonds with Linda that made them her own family. Linda and Nick lived in Girard until they moved to their dream home in Canfield, Ohio in 1993. They spent many happy years in Canfield raising their children, Salvatore Gaetano and Maria Vita. In Canfield, Linda’s mom, Maria Facchini, lived alongside them in her in-law suite, affectionately known as “Nonna’s Place”. This home, where all were welcomed, would be the focus for extended family and many lasting memories for all.

Linda was a 1979 graduate of Chaney High School.

She was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 30 years, where she worked in medical transcription, radiology and as an operator.

She was Catholic and a member of St. Anthony and St. Michael parishes.

Linda was proud of her Italian heritage and was able to visit Italy multiple times to meet relatives and to visit the hometowns of her parents and in-laws. She hosted her family’s traditional Italian Christmas Eve holiday get together for many years and was careful to record all the special recipes of the many dishes. Christmas Eve will not be the same without her.

Linda enjoyed traveling to Australia and many locations in the US and Canada. Linda was a big fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers and as well, a knowledgeable movie buff. She was always up for a night at the casino or any kind of get together that involved family or friends.

Linda was unquestionably devoted to her family. She was a loyal wife, the best mother and a caring and helpful sister and sister-in-law. Her greatest pride and pleasure was her family. Linda was a generous, kind and loving lady that will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Linda was preceded in death, by her beloved parents, Salvatore and Maria Facchini.

Linda leaves her family to cherish her memory forever. Husband, Nicholas; children Salvatore Maiorana and daughter-in-law, Jessica; daughter, Maria Maiorana and fiancé Dean Moore; sisters, Adeline Fusco (James) of Canfield, Debbie Zappia (Joseph) of Canfield and Marisa Facchini (Jonathan Buonamici) of Boardman; parents-in-law Gaetano and Maria Maiorana of Girard; sisters-in-law, Carmel (Anthony) Vivacqua of Boardman and Kathy Maiorana Brewer (Duane) of Charlotte, North Carolina. In addition, Linda leaves many relatives including cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts and uncles in Ohio, Massachusetts, Canada, Italy and Australia. She also leaves her very dear friends, Florence Cappuccio, Teri Lovano, Dan and Debbie Laufman, Sharon Bettura and Donna Wainio.

Calling Hours will be held at Schiavone Funeral Home on ­­­­Friday, February 2, 2018 from ­­­4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, February 3, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Anthony Church at 1:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 2 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.