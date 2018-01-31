List of possible medical marijuana dispensaries in tri-county area

There are 18 possible sites in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties where medical marijuana could be sold

In this Friday, June 26, 2015 photo, different varieties of marijuana flowers are displayed at medical marijuana dispensary Kaya Shack in Portland, Ore. On July 1, recreational marijuana in Oregon is legal, but it's likely customers won't be able to buy the pot at medical dispensaries until October 1. (AP Photo/Gosia Wozniacka)
(WKBN) – The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy released a list of applicants and proposed locations for medical marijuana dispensaries — sites where the pot would be sold.

There are 18 possible sites in the Mahoning Valley:

Boardman

  • 4323 Market St.

Campbell

  • 819 McCartney Rd.

East Liverpool

  • 1865 Dresden Ave.
  • 1561 Pennsylvania Ave.

Hubbard

  • 973 W. Liberty St.

Niles

  • 6285 Youngstown-Warren Rd.
  • 5943 Youngstown-Warren Rd.
  • 1593 Niles Cortland Rd.

Warren

  • 1965 Ridge Ave.
  • 2932 Youngstown Rd.
  • 650 Summit St. NW

Youngstown

  • 1760 Belmont Ave.
  • 1734 Belmont Ave.
  • 3321 Mahoning Ave.
  • 890 E. Midlothian Blvd.
  • 876 E. Midlothian Blvd.
  • 2980 McCartney Rd.
  • 3114 South Ave.

Full list of medical marijuana dispensary site proposals

Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula counties are in Northeast Region 6. There are 19 proposed locations in that region with only two sites being picked. Ashtabula County has four proposed sites.

Columbiana County is located in Northeast Region 4 with Stark and Tuscarawas counties. There are 22 applications there for two sites.

No licenses have been awarded.

