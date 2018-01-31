Local political expert calls State of the Union ‘extremely effective’

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The head of YSU’s political science department said he was impressed, perhaps even a little surprised, by what he saw during the State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Dr. Paul Sracic, chairman of the Department of Politics and International Relations at Youngstown State University, said the president managed to stick to his scripted message and avoid ad-libbing lines, calling the speech “extremely effective.” He added that the president even gave credit to his speech writers.

“It was this way with every argument he made. He built the argument and there was a foundation. That is what I was most impressed with in how the speech was written,” Sracic said.

Sracic said he was also surprised by the reaction of Democrats who rarely applauded or stood. He said they looked annoyed no matter what the president said and wondered why they would do that in front of a national audience.

“Unless they thought that their base would prefer for them to look disgusted when the president said things because that is how they came off,” Sracic said.

Apparently, many who watched at home agreed with what they saw. A CBS poll taken right after the address last night showed 75 percent approved of it, roughly a third of those calling themselves independent voters.

“If they watched the speech, they are going to be impressed. They are going to like what they heard and this could really help his numbers,” Sracic said.