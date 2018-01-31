Local political expert calls State of the Union ‘extremely effective’

Dr. Paul Sracic said the speech was well written and President Trump stuck to the script

By Published:
Paul Sracic, chair of the Department of Politics and International Relations at Youngstown State University, talked to WKBN about Vice President Joe Biden's decision not to run for president.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The head of YSU’s political science department said he was impressed, perhaps even a little surprised, by what he saw during the State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Dr. Paul Sracic, chairman of the Department of Politics and International Relations at Youngstown State University, said the president managed to stick to his scripted message and avoid ad-libbing lines, calling the speech “extremely effective.” He added that the president even gave credit to his speech writers.

“It was this way with every argument he made. He built the argument and there was a foundation. That is what I was most impressed with in how the speech was written,” Sracic said.

Sracic said he was also surprised by the reaction of Democrats who rarely applauded or stood. He said they looked annoyed no matter what the president said and wondered why they would do that in front of a national audience.

“Unless they thought that their base would prefer for them to look disgusted when the president said things because that is how they came off,” Sracic said.

Apparently, many who watched at home agreed with what they saw. A CBS poll taken right after the address last night showed 75 percent approved of it, roughly a third of those calling themselves independent voters.

“If they watched the speech, they are going to be impressed. They are going to like what they heard and this could really help his numbers,” Sracic said.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s