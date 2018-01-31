Margie K. Pitts Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Margie K. Pitts, age 71, died at her home Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 6:00 a.m.

She was born March 2, 1946 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Jacqueline (Logan) Tasker.

Margie was a 1964 graduate of Carrollton High School.

She was last employed as a secretary for Thorne Management for 20 years.

She was a member of First Friends Church, Salem Little Quakers and Agape Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Pitts, whom she married February 21, 1965; a son, David K. (Tammy) Pitts of Salem; a daughter, Dawn (Ryan) Pitts of Magnolia; a sister, Sandi Tasker of Carrollton; a brother, Larry Tasker of Malvern; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, a brother, William Tasker preceded her in death.

Services will be held Monday, February 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held at the funeral home Sunday, February 4, 2018 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Pete Fowler officiating.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.