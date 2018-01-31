Youngstown mayoral candidate dismisses complaint against Board of Elections

Sean McKinney said he isn't giving up, however, and believes the Youngstown election was unfair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sean McKinney has dismissed his complaint against the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

McKinney isn’t backtracking on his claims that the election wasn’t fair, however.

McKinney was defeated by Tito Brown in the Youngstown mayoral race. He says that election was conducted unfairly.

He said he has found evidence that he has given to Ohio’s Secretary of State to review. The Secretary of State hasn’t confirmed that he will be looking into McKinney’s case.

“It’s not about me. It’s about you, the citizens of Youngstown,” McKinney said.

“The citizens in Youngstown deserve to know that their vote was counted and that it was counted correctly.”

McKinney cited “irregularities” in the election, including the Board of Elections’ double-counting of votes and release of incorrect voting totals. Those totals were corrected before they were sent to the Secretary of State, according to the Board of Elections, but not before they went to the media.

David Betras, a member of the Mahoning County Board of Elections, released a statement after McKinney’s press conference, saying he was “outraged” to learn of McKinney’s “continued attacks on the board of elections.”

“His refusal to accept the will of the voters is troubling,” Betras said. “As we said from the moment he filed his lawsuit against the Board of Elections and Mayor Brown, his claims that “election irregularities and other improper activities” rendered the outcome of the election “uncertain” were baseless and ridiculous.”

