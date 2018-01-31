Mets trade Smoker to Pirates for minor leaguer reliever

Smoker, who turned 29 in November, enters games to Deep Purple's "Smoke on the Water."

Josh Smoker
New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Smoker during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Citi Field, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) – Left-hander Josh Smoker has been traded from the New York Mets to the Pittsburgh Pirates for minor league left-hander Daniel Zamora and cash.

The swap was announced Wednesday, five days after Smoker was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot after the Mets re-signed free agent infielder Jose Reyes.

Smoker was 3-0 with a 4.70 ERA for the Mets as a rookie in 2016, then went 1-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings over 54 relief appearances last year. He was sidelined from June 14 to July 10 with a strained left shoulder and had a 2.63 ERA in 32 games following his return.

The 24-year-old Zamora, who attended Stony Brook on Long Island, was 2-4 with nine saves and a 1.76 ERA last year from Class A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona, striking out 63 in 56 1/3 innings. He was a Florida State League All-Star.

