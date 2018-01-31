Patricia M. Tribe Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio – Patricia M. Tribe, 78, of North Lima, passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at her home.

Patricia was born September 23, 1939 in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania a daughter of the late Edwin and Pearl (Stuart) Beck.

She was a 1957 graduate of East Palestine High School and a lifetime resident of the area.

She worked as a cook at the Boardman Eat’n Park for 15 years and various other restaurants. Patricia previously worked in California making oxygen tanks for scuba divers.

Patricia loved spending time with her family and her cats.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years, William Tribe; two sons, Lawrence A. Schmidt of Cleveland and Gary W. “Mr. Mom” Schmidt of Salineville; a stepdaughter, Carla Freet of Struthers; a stepson, Anthony (Heidi) Tribe of Girard; a sister, Glenda Kolosary of Salem; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Patricia is preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence Houston Schmidt in 1991; a son, Edwin P. Schmidt and her parents.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 5 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine with a private burial to follow in Little Beaver Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday, February 5 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

