Popular Austintown bar and gathering spot closed

Bill’s Place on Mahoning Avenue is closed.  A sign on the door says it’s no longer open for business.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a surprise ending for a popular bar in Austintown.

Owner Matt Beiling said he is disappointed in having to close but said he had gotten into a hole running the establishment. He didn’t elaborate on the problems.

Beiling owned the business since 2014.

Bill’s Place was always known for opening early to accomodate midnight shift workers who were getting off work in the morning hours.

