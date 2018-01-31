Robert L. McPheron, Sr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Robert L. McPheron, Sr., age 82, died Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. in Sebring, Ohio.

He was born October 23, 1935 in New Port, Michigan, the son of the late Francis and Violet (Golden) McPheron.

Robert was employed as a tool and die maker for 35 years at Sekeley Industries.

He was a volunteer fireman with Perry Township and Winona fire departments, enjoyed nature and was an avid hunter and fisher.

Survivors include his wife, Maridel S. (Heestand) McPheron, whom he married November 25, 1983; a son, Robert L. McPheron, Jr. of Hanoverton; four daughters, Connie M. (Jim) Fisher of Salem, Brenda (Phil) Glasser of Homeworth, Barb (Brian) Smith of Beloit and Beth (Eric) Schrecengost of Beloit; a brother, William (Cindy) McPheron of Bushnell, Florida; 15 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides his parents; a sister, Grace Adams and a brother, Francis McPheron also preceded him in death.

A private memorial service will be held.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Alzheimer Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 2 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.