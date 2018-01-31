Roberta Louise (Weber) Weingart Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Roberta Louise (Weber) Weingart passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, at Crandall Medical Center (Copeland Oaks) in Sebring, Ohio, at the age of 90.

She was born on February 22, 1927, in Salem, Ohio, to John Weber and Linnie (Murray) Weber and was a 1945 graduate of Salem High School.

Roberta “Bobby” was preceded in death in 2013 by her husband Norman Weingart, whom she married June 27, 1947, and her daughter Valerie Weingart who passed away in 1977.

She is survived by two sons, Dr. Scott Weingart (Shelley) of Salem and Attorney Mark Weingart (Heidi) of Gilbert, Arizona, and by five grandchildren, Attorney Adam Weingart, Brandon Weingart, Carson Weingart, Corbin Weingart and Valerie Weingart.

Roberta was a member of Bunker Hill Methodist Church for over 70 years.

She and her husband were longtime residents of Sevakeen Lake, prior to moving to Copeland Oaks in 2013.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., at Bunker Hill Methodist Church.

A time of visitation with the family present is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to The Bunker Hill Endowment Fund, 15096 West Middletown Road, Beloit, Ohio 44609.

Roberta will be reunited with Norman and Valerie, when buried in Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are being coordinated by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greeneisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem.