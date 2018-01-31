Rosanna Arena Obituary

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania – Rosanna Arena, formerly of Farrell, passed peacefully at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, January 31, 2018, in Shenango Presbyterian Senior Center, New Wilmington. She was 87.

Mrs. Arena was born August 28, 1930, in Novara, Italy, a daughter of Arturo and Carolina (Balzaretti) Ziccio.

She immigrated to the United States in 1957.

Rosanna owned and operated the Villa Arena Restaurant, Farrell, with her late husband and children until their retirement in 1988.

She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Rosanna enjoyed watching old movies, cooking, spending time with family and visiting her homeland.

Her husband, Rocco Arena, whom she married December 26, 1954, passed away September 10, 2014.

She is survived by a son, Arthur J. (Michele) Arena, New Castle; a daughter, Judith A.(Thomas) Bauer, Chagrin Falls, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kevin (Monica) Lewis, Nicholas and Carolyn Bauer and two great-grandchildren, Bradley and Autumn Lewis.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rosanna was preceded in death by her brother, Ennio and two nephews, Daniele and Marco.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 2 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

A Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 3 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, with Rev. Matthew J. Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

