The chance for rain or snow showers into Thursday

A cold front will drop temperatures from Trumbull to Columbiana counties late Thursday afternoon.

Published:

Click on the video above for the latest forecast.

There is a small risk for a rain or snow shower into Thursday morning. Any snow accumulation would be light and melt pretty fast with the warmer temperatures.

The risk for a rain or snow shower will stay in the forecast Thursday. Again, snow accumulation will be light as the warmer air will control most of the day. Temperatures will fall fast late afternoon and evening as a cold front plows through our region. A burst of snow is possible with the front. There’s a risk for lake effect snow showers Thursday night and Friday.

Colder into the weekend. Saturday will start dry with snow late in the day and into the night. Snow showers expected Sunday. We’re watching the late weekend storm system for the risk of moderate snow.

You latest weather forecast is here for the next 7 days

.

